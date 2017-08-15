Lancers take second at NWC golf quad
Van Wert independent sports
LIMA — Led by Ryan Moody’s 41, the Lincolnview Lancers finished second during Monday’s Northwest Conference golf quad with Bluffton, Delphos Jefferson and Spencerville at Tamarac Golf Course.
Lincolnview’s Reece Farmer shot a 42, followed by Jaden Youtsey (45), Braden Evans (47), Jordan Fetzer (49) and Zane Miller (59).
Logan Gallmeier led Delphos Jefferson with a 41, while Spencerville’s Ethan Hamon led all golfers by carding a 37.
Final team scores were as follows: Spencerville 168; Lincolnview 175; Delphos Jefferson 195 and Bluffton 197.
