Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Led by Ryan Moody’s 41, the Lincolnview Lancers finished second during Monday’s Northwest Conference golf quad with Bluffton, Delphos Jefferson and Spencerville at Tamarac Golf Course.

Lincolnview’s Reece Farmer shot a 42, followed by Jaden Youtsey (45), Braden Evans (47), Jordan Fetzer (49) and Zane Miller (59).

Logan Gallmeier led Delphos Jefferson with a 41, while Spencerville’s Ethan Hamon led all golfers by carding a 37.

Final team scores were as follows: Spencerville 168; Lincolnview 175; Delphos Jefferson 195 and Bluffton 197.