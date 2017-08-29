Print for later

Lincolnview earned a split, while Crestview dropped two in a golf quad match held Monday at Hickory Sticks Golf Course.

Spencerville shot a match-best 173, compared to Lincolnview’s 174, Bluffton’s 185 and Crestview’s 202.

Brett Schumm led the Knights with a 47, followed by Colton Lautzenheiser (50), Caden Hurless (52), Derek Stout (53), Olivia Skelton (55) and Jacob Bowman (57).

Reece Farmer’s 41 led Lincolnview, followed by Ryan Moody (42), Braden Evans (44), Jaden Youtsey (47) and Zane Miller (58).