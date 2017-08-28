The Lancer cross country teams started their respective seasons Saturday at the Delphos St John’s Invitational, with both teams taking home runner-up trophies. The girls placed second behind NWC rival and state-ranked Columbus Grove. The boys placed second behind Van Wert. The girls were led by Madison Langdon who placed 14th overall. She was followed by Victoria Snyder (17th), Rylee Byrne (18th), Brayden Langdon (24th), and Madeline Snyder (26th). Also in the top 50 of the race were Alena Looser (28th), Dylann Carey (31st) and Annie Mendenhall (34th). Leading the boys was Karter Tow, who placed second behind Ottoville’s Brendon Seifker. Other top placers for the boys were Jacob Keysor (sixth), Alek Bowersock (10th), Devon Bill (14th), and Joe Sadowski (39th). Rounding out the varsity was Sam Wolfrum (52nd) and Andrew Robinson (59th). (Photo submitted)