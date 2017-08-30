SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Perennial state power Coldwater paid a visit to Crestview High School Tuesday night, and left with a 25-12, 25-16 and 25-14 non-conference volleyball win over the Lady Knights.

“It is always great to play teams of this caliber, as it will only make us stronger and push us to be able to compete with the best teams out there,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said. “We battled at times and were able to keep balls alive, but just struggled with consistency which allowed Coldwater to go on numerous runs.”

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory was 7-of-7 serving and had six kills. Abby Bagley finished with 10 digs and nine assists, and Bailey Gregory was 7-of-7 serving and had nine digs. Lyvia Black also finished with nine digs.

“I was proud of our team tonight for battling to the end,” Gregory said of her team. “Coldwater had such a strong offense with multiple weapons, defense was very scrappy and didn’t show many weaknesses.”

The Lady Knights (2-1) will play at Wayne Trace next Thursday.

Crestview’s junior varsity (1-2) lost to Coldwater 12-25, 18-25.