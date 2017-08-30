Lady Cougars tennis team falls to Bryan
Van Wert independent sports
Bryan swept all three of Tuesday’s singles matches and both doubles matches, en route to a 5-0 girls tennis win over Van Wert.
At first singles, Chloe McCashan defeated Van Wert’s Emma Verville 6-0, 6-0. Sloane Browne defeated Tabatha Saam at second singles 6-1, 6-1, and at third singles Jenessa Johnson topped Allie Etter 6-1, 6-0.
Van Wert’s first doubles team of Olivia Kline and Paige Moonshower fell to Allie Boyer and Kate Grothaus 1-6, 2-6, and at second doubles Katie Farrell and Taylor Peters defeated Arianna Adkins and Grace Kline 6-3, 6-4.
The Lady Cougars (2-3) will host Shawnee tomorrow.
