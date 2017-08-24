SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

ROCKFORD — On paper, tomorrow’s season opener between Crestview and Parkway appears to be a mismatch.

The Knights are coming off a 9-4 season, including an appearance in the Division VII, Region 26 championship game. They return 13 letter winners, including junior quarterback Drew Kline, who accounted for more than 3,300 yards of total offense and 46 touchdowns in 2016.

Parkway went just 1-9 last season, and averaged just 12 points per game, while giving up 36 points per contest. The Panthers lost quarterback and Division I recruit Justin Barna to graduation.

However, Crestview head football coach Jared Owens cautions the 2017 Panthers can’t be overlooked.

“Parkway has some very nice athletes and size at the line positions,” Owens said. Their quarterback (Andrew Baker) is a smart, tough football player and Caden May (RB/WR, over 1,800 yards and nine touchdowns in 2016) possesses athleticism.”

‘Coach (Shane Wellman) is doing a great job getting the ball in his playmakers hands from what we have seen in scrimmages,” Owens added.

While Crestview’s offense and Kline may get the lion’s share of attention, the defense has made strides.

“We feel like the most depth on our team might be in our secondary,” Owens said. “We have guys that enjoy competing back there which makes practices better.”

Overall, Owens seems pleased with the progress the Knights have made in practices and scrimmages.

“I feel that we are making strides but still have even more potential,” Owens said.

Tomorrow’s game at Panther Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m.