Sunday, September 3, at 3 p.m., will be the first ever Junior Fair Still Project Silent Auction in the Junior Fair Building.

The Junior Fair Board presents this opportunity for the local community to come invest in local youth as they offer their outstanding award-winning projects for sale. The auction helps Junior Fair members recoup expenses, fund future projects, save for future educational needs, and educates them about the process of producing and selling a quality handmade product.

Items for sale will vary, but members have been instructed to only sell items that are handmade and related to their project area. Home décor, a variety of food items, clothing and sewing projects, as well as gardening and woodworking items are just a few of the many projects that could be available at the auction.

Members from both the local 4-H clubs and FFA chapters who have won a first place award will be participating.

Individual and businesses interested in participating should arrive at the Junior Fair Building just before 3 that afternoon at the Junior Fair Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. Bidders are asked to register with a number to be used to write down bid amounts.

Members will present their products with a verbal description before the start of the silent bidding auction. Bidding will remain open for a maximum of 60 minutes following the end of the parade of projects. Checks can be made payable to the Van Wert County Junior Fair Board.

A list of items for sale with descriptions will be available starting on Friday, September 1, at the Junior Fair Board Office. Those interested in bidding in the auction that have questions can contact Heather Gottke at the OSU Extension office at 419.238.1214 or by email at Gottke.4@osu.edu.