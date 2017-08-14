Judith Ann Allemeier, 76, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017, at her residence.

She was born August 23, 1940, in Delphos, the daughter of Louis and Veronica “Fronie” (Fuerst) Rode, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert Roman Allemeier, who passed away December 12, 1997.

She is survived by a son, Craig (Julian Reynolds) Allemeier of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Linda (Jack) Gorman of Fort Jennings; two brothers, Dan (Giovana) Rode of Florida and Larry (Olga) Rode of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Roger Rode, also preceded her in death.

Judith was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. She had been the voice, serving as the secretary of Central Mutual Insurance, from which she retired after 46 years of service. Judy loved her plants and flowers and enjoyed firefighter memorabilia, gardening, and birds, especially hummingbirds. She gave museum tours at her place of work and loved to travel in her younger years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 17, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Father Daniel Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the funeral home, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening, and an hour prior to services on Thursday.

Preferred memorials: The Pelotonia Cancer Ride.

