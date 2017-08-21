VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday, September 5, the Junior Fair will be hosting the Junior Fair Livestock Sale. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. in the Farm Focus Arena on the south end of the fairgrounds near the livestock barns.

The order of the 2017 Livestock Sale is the gallon of milk, poultry, turkeys, steers, dairy feeder calves, rabbits, sheep, goats, and swine.

Raising a market animal for an FFA or 4-H project is a valuable learning opportunity for members of these programs. Through these youth programs, sound business principals and new agricultural practices are introduced. Local youths are taught responsibility and gain knowledge, life skills, and good attitudes through the production of their livestock.

When businesses, organizations, or individuals purchase an animal at the Junior Fair Livestock Auction, they are buying responsibly raised livestock by Van Wert County 4-H and FFA members. Through their purchase, they support these youth programs, as well as gain the choicest, top quality meat at a reasonable price. The Junior Fair Livestock Auction also gives young people a chance to show a profit for their hard work.

Potential buyers are required to have a bid number on the day of sale, which they will pick up the day of the sale. The highest bidder will be announced in the sale ring. Most buyers consign the animals back to the sale committee, unless they have made arrangements to have the animal processed. They do not have to handle or be responsible for the animal in any way when the animal is consigned back to the sale committee. Their only responsibility is to pay the difference immediately afterwards at the office.

If interested in becoming a new livestock sale buyer, contact the Van Wert County Extension office at 419.238.1214 or email Livestock Sale Committee member Deb Knapke at knapke.45@osu.edu.