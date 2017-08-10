Joella Lehrman Stephenson, 77, of Rockford, passed away at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born March 13, 1940, in Allen County, Indiana, the daughter of Paul F. and Mabel (Schlemmer) Lehrman, who both preceded her in death. She married Larry Stephenson, and he survives in the Rockford area.

Other survivors include five children, Paula (Dr. Herb) Schumm of Loveland, Dr. Elizabeth Stephenson of Daytona Beach, Florida, Scott Stephenson of Hamilton, Lisa (Jay) Hunter of Willshire, and Luke Stephenson of Rockford; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce Hambrock of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

An infant son, Jeffrey Gene Stephenson; one brother, Donald Lehrman, and a twin sister, Noella Moore, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 12, at Chattanooga Methodist Church near Rockford, with Pastor Tom Brunstrup officiating. Burial will follow in Buck Cemetery in Celina.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Chattanooga Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.

Arrangements were made by Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford.