Janice Mae Carter, 86, of Convoy, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 1, 1931, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Lee) Miesen, who both preceded her in death. On December 18, 1948, she married Dorsey L. “Bud” Carter, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include five children, Karen Baxter of Convoy, Pam (Don) Eversole of Middle Point, Debbie (Dennis) Gilbert of Hudsonville, Michigan, and Richard “Butch” Carter and Mark Carter, both of Van Wert; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

Four brothers, three sisters, and a granddaughter also preceded her in death.

Private family funeral services will be held, with Pastor Dennis Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Monday, August 21, at Gearhart & Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Convoy Fire Department.

