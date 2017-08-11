The Elks Lodge 1197 Golf and Veterans committees co-sponsored a raffle to benefit the Honor Flight program. The raffle prize was a Grandioso private Italian dinner for 12 people. The raffle winner was Charles Brickner. A total of $1,000 from the raffle was donated to help offset the cost of the next honor flight from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on October 25. Directly benefiting from the Elks’ raffle will be Van Wert area native Orval Mullen, a World War II veteran who will be taking a seat on this Honor Flight. Honor Flight NE Indiana representatives say raffles and individual donations are what make these flights possible. To donate, contact Honor Flight NE Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown, IN 46748 or call 260,633,0049. Shown are (front row, from the left) Bill and Aleta Weiss, Honor Flight NE Indiana; Orval Mullen; Keith Collins, Elks Veterans Committee chair; Gary Dunno, Golf Outing Committee coordinator; and Charles Brickner, raffle winner; (back row) Jim Boroff and Jim Stanley, Golf Outing Committee members. (Elks photo)