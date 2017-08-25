Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview, Crestview compete at WT Invite

Bryan took top honors, winning Thursday’s seven-team Wayne Trace Invitational at Pleasant Valley Golf Course.

The Golden Bears finished with a team score of 156, while Lincolnview claimed the runner-up spot with a 167, followed by Antwerp (169), Paulding (173), Wayne Trace and Crestview (175), and Miller City (179).

Reece Farmer and Ryan Moody each shot a 40 for Lincolnview, while Jaden Youtsey carded a 41. Braden Evans finished with a 46, and Zane Miller recorded a 61.

Crestview lost a fifth-person tiebreaker, but was led in scoring by Brett Schumm (44). Caden Hurless finished with a 45, followed by Derek Stout (49), Jacob Bowman (51) and Olivia Skelton (58).

Shawnee defeats the Cougars

The Van Wert Cougars played well, but fell short to Shawnee 189-171 Thursday at the Shawnee Country Club.

Van Wert’s Jared Hernandez was Medalist with a 40, while Austin Bissonette shot a nice round of 45, followed by freshman Kaden Thomas with a personal best of 51. Gavin Flickinger (53), Cameran Terhark (60) and Evan Knittle (64) rounded out the scoring for Van Wert.

The Cougars take on Kenton Monday at Willow Bend Country Club.

Lady Lancers split NWC tri-match

Hicksville was the winner of Thursday’s tri-match with Fairview and the host Lincolnview Lancers at Hickory Sticks Club.

Led by medalist Micah Schroeder (39), the Lady Aces finished with a 188, followed by Lincolnview (228) and Fairview (257).

The Lady Lancers were led in scoring by Shiann Kraft’s 53. Marissa Miller was right behind with a 54, while Winter Boroff shot a 58. Kasey Denman checked in with a personal best of 63, and Kailey Denman returned from a week off and shot a 74.

Lincolnview (4-4) will host Leipsic on Tuesday.