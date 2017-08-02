As we draw closer to the fall and look at attending indoor events at the Niswonger, I would like to mention a few of the lesser publicized events I think you will not want to miss. The very first event we have scheduled is on Tuesday, August 29, beginning at 7 p.m. We are honored to be teaming with PBS 39 out of Fort Wayne to present a preview of Ken Burns’ latest documentary on the Vietnam War.

Ken Burns is an American filmmaker known especially for his documentary films with amazing archival footage and photographs. Most of his works have been monumental and award-winning, such as his Civil War documentary series and most recently his amazing film about the Roosevelts. If Ken Burns’ name is on the film, you can bet it is going to be extraordinary.

Burns has teamed with Lynn Novick on his latest film series: “The Vietnam War”. It will be a 10-part, 18-hour documentary film series and airs on PBS stations nationwide beginning September 17. In advance of the premier, PBS 39 has selected two sites, in addition to Fort Wayne’s Embassy Theater, to preview the first film and raise awareness throughout the region. The Niswonger in Van Wert is honored to have been chosen as one of the other two.

On Tuesday, August 29, the public is invited to the Niswonger beginning at 7 p.m. to preview the film documentary. You obviously won’t be viewing the entire film series, but a preview of the film. Following will be a panel discussion about how the Vietnam War affected those soldiers who fought, family members who were left behind, and us as a nation and world.

It will be a fascinating event that you are invited to attend. There is no admission fee and you don’t need a ticket. Just come and be ready to be educated, inspired, and entertained. For those who lived through these times, it could be a very emotional time. Our panel will include Vietnam veterans, family members of vets, a minister, and possibly even some Vietnamese citizens.

Please plan on making this event part of your plans. I truly think this latest Ken Burns/Lynn Novick film series could change the views of many, as well as inform a whole new generation that had no knowledge of this integral part of our nation and world’s history. It was in many ways a cultural change. As with other documentaries by Ken Burns, you will undoubtedly see film no one has ever seen. Once again, no ticket is required; just show up and be informed — and possibly transformed

Another important event of our educational Speaker Series is actually a stage production featuring one of TV’s most famous icons, Jamie Farr, aka Corporal Max Klinger of M*A*S*H*, the record setting television show from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Tuesdays with Morrie is a book written by popular author Mitch Albom. Jamie Farr portrays Morrie Schwartz, an old college professor who is dying from ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. This life changing book will come to life on our Niswonger stage when Mitch is reunited with Morrie; and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.

To add even more impact and meaning to this event, our Niswonger Speaker Series Committee has arranged a community book read that will culminate with a panel discussion in the First Federal Lecture Hall on Monday, September 11, at 7 p.m. The Brumback Library of Van Wert is teaming with us by having several copies of Tuesdays with Morrie for you to check out. A panel of several interested and professional individuals will lead a discussion of this topic that could affect anyone. Another inspirational book of Mitch Albom’s, Have a Little Faith, will also be part of this book read and is also available at the Brumback Library.

Once again, this book read event on September 11 is free to anyone. No ticket is required. It will be an excellent precursor to the stage show starring Jamie Farr on October 8.

Tickets for the stage production are on sale now online and through the Niswonger Box Office.

These are two very inspirational and intriguing events I felt you may not be aware of, but should be. We have a great lineup of entertainment this season at the Niswonger, but these two events will certainly affect your emotions and senses in an entirely different way. Come and be inspired and educated this fall as well as entertained!

Fountain Park Summer Music takes a week off this Friday so you may enjoy the Van Wert Rib Fest at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. We will return the following Friday, August 11, with Southern Drawl, a Southern Rockin’ country band from Tennessee. I’ll look forward to seeing you then!

