Helen E. Dotson, 89, of Wetzel, passed away at 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born April 11, 1928, in Paulding County, the daughter of Ray and Madeline (Golliver) McClure, who both preceded her in death. She married Jim Dotson, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two children, Diane (Walter) VanCleave of Middle Point and Brad (Judy) Dotson of Fort Jennings; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Allen McClure; and one sister, Janet Harpster, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 2, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Burial will be in Middle Creek Cemetery near Grover Hill.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Middle Creek EMS or the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

