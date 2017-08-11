Glenn E. Turner, 53, of Van Wert, passed away at 12:12 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born August 11, 1963, in Van Wert, the son of Donald Eugene Turner, who preceded him in death, and Phyllis A. (Wiseman) Turner, who survives in Van Wert. On March 29, 1982, he married the former Chrisanne L. Miller, who also survives.

He is also survived by his son, Scott Glenn Turner of Columbus; two brothers, David M. (Claudia) Turner of Winona Lake, Indiana, and Lyle (Miriam) Turner of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Marlene S. (David) Jerome of Grove City and Rosemary (John) Good of Bluffton; his mother-in-law Roberta Miller of Van Wert; three sisters-in-law, Barbara (Gary) Showalter of Van Wert, Kathy Brake of Ohio City, and Nancy (Kurt) Conn of Van Wert; and a brother-in-law, James (Tracy) Miller of Mustang, Oklahoma.

Glenn was a 1981 graduate of Van Wert High School and received his bachelor’s degree in business marketing from The Ohio State University in 1985. He received his registered nursing degree from Rhodes State University. He was a claims representative for 24 years with Personal Service Insurance Company and Farmers Insurance Company. Later, he was a registered nurse at Ridgeview Behavioral Hospital and was also a clinical hypnotist. He served as worship leader for various churches and was pastor of Bible Community Church for seven years.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 16, at First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Gus Christo-Baker officiating.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert High School instrumental music program, St. Rita’s Regional Cancer Center, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.