VW independent/submitted information

On Tuesday, the Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF) hosted its annual scholarship celebration. This event was held at Wassenberg Art Center to recognize recent student scholarship recipients’ accomplishments and provide an opportunity for them to connect with VWCF Board of Trustee members, staff, and community business leaders.

Several recipients took this opportunity to learn about the donor fund associated with their scholarship. Many felt it was important to know the person or family who established the fund and is assisting in their education and future.

The Van Wert County Foundation awards annual scholarships through an application and review process. For 2017, 241 recipients received a combined total of $803,985 provided through 83 funds established for scholarship purposes.

The Van Wert County Foundation, a nonprofit community trust serving Van Wert County and surrounding area, inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and the community. VWCF is a permanent local resource that facilitated over $2.3 million in charitable giving last year.

For more information about The Van Wert County Foundation scholarship program or how to establish a scholarship fund, call Executive Secretary Seth Baker at 419.238.1743 or email