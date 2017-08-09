Fisher Ave. to close for RR crossing work
Submitted information
According to Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming, Fisher Avenue will be closed August 16 and 17 for railroad crossing repairs.
POSTED: 08/09/17 at 6:50 am. FILED UNDER: News
