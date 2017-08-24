In a phone call to the Fair Board Office this past Monday, it was learned that entrants for the Fair photo exhibit can pick up their entry tags from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, August 25, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, August 26.

It is important that the right tag be securely tied to the wire on the back of the picture frame. Pictures are exhibited in the class shown on the tag. For example, if you tie a water tag on the back of a weather picture, it will be placed and judged with the other water pictures because no one knows the thinking of the photographer. Therefore, check and double check that tags match the picture.

Photos, with their entry tags tied on the back, are to be delivered to the Administration Building on Sunday, August 27, from 1-5 p.m. Van Wert Area Photography Club members will be on hand to record and hang your pictures. The club will also award $10 to the Best of Show winner in senior and junior color and black/white divisions.