Evelyn G. (Adams) Scott, 87, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2017, at the Meadows of Kalida.

She was born June 27, 1930, in rural Putnam County, the daughter of G. Cleveland and Claire (Miller) Adams, who both preceded her in death. On October 21, 1951, in Van Wert, she married Elmo F. Scott, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, Philip (Diann) Scott, Melanie (Jeff) Souder, Kristine (Don) Goodman, and Catherine (Gustavo) Baltazar; 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A brother, Delmar Adams; and two sisters, Rachel Wannemacher and Thelma Eyer, also preceded her in death.

Private family graveside services will be conducted at Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, at Evelyn and Elmo’s residence in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Juvenile Diabetes or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.