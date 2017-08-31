Ethel B. Burgei, 92, of Delphos, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born June 26, 1925, in Columbus Grove, to Steve and Mary (Weber) Miller, who both preceded her in death. On November 20, 1946, she married Orville H. Burgei, who died June 21, 2013.

Survivors include three sons, Kenneth (Connie) Burgei of Troy, Donald (Judy) Burgei of Hilliard, and Larry (Donna) Burgei of Delphos; three daughters, Mary Jane (John) Morman of Glandorf, Judy (Kevin) Clark of Delphos, and Anne (Dan) Wurst of Ottoville; a daughter-in-law, Judy Burgei of Fort Jennings; four brothers, Ralph (Dorothy) Miller of Kalida, Donald (Dorothy) Miller of Landeck, Virgil Miller of Ottoville, and Art Miller of Florida; four sisters, Luella Madigan of Wapak, Irene Horner of Lima, Deloris Mesker of Delphos, and Ladonna (Bill) Schlagbaum of Delphos; 25 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and four sisters-in-law, Avonelle Burgei, Irene Miller, Norma Vonderembse, and Norma Burgei.

A son, Mike Burgei; one brother, Norbert (Angela) Miller; two sisters, Rita (Leon) Turnwald and Julie (Norm) Kaskel; and brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ralph Miller, Judy Miller, John Madigan, Honk Horner, Bob Mesker, John Burgei, Tom Burgei, Alma (Cammy) Minning, Ruth (Dewey) Pohlman, Rosemary (Art) Pohlman, Ken (Gertrude) Rode, and Gus Vonderembse.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos, with Father Daniel Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, September 1, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association, or St. John’s Parish Foundation.

