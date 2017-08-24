What a great event we had last Friday as we hosted the Scrap Detroit group! Eleven metal artists from the Motor City brought their art down, joining Toledo artist Dani Herrera, to exhibit art made entirely out of scraps. Artist Dave Tonnegato made the trip to the Wassenberg Art Center and provided a hands-on welding art demo and gave us an awesome “Do Art” sculpture for the art center.

The party followed Main Street Van Wert’s “Hidden Spaces” tour with Lee Warren and Mike Hallock of Toledo providing live music. In addition, we featured a beer tasting from brand new High 5 Brewing, the group who hopes to bring a brewery to Van Wert. This exhibit is comprised of 11 kinetic sculptures made out of 250 pounds of scrap bicycle parts and two-dimensional art out of fabric, paper, and other tossed out materials, such as zippers, and will be on view through September 8.

The call for entries for the 40th annual Photography Exhibit will be in the mail by the end of the week and the deadline for work to be digitally submitted is set for September 14. Get those cameras snapping!

The Van Wert Farm & Art Market continues this coming Saturday, with “Last Saturdays!” August 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. We will feature Gibson BBQ for lunch and Ezra Miller will be joining us again for some acoustic guitar and signing. This time Ezra is bringing a cello-playing friend! Come on down to support our providers of fresh veggies, fruit, and baked goods, meet up with friends for some great food and music.

The Van Wert Fire Department will be on hand to provide Super Hero Challenges for both youths and adults too! Thanks to our partners and sponsors: Van Wert County Health Department, Van Wert County Hospital, Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, Leland Smith Insurance, and Gary Taylor.

Applications are ongoing for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at the Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays running through September 30. Growers and makers are encouraged to apply. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured free of charge in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Resuming in September on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign-up available.

ArtNight: Featured projects will be starting back up in September and we will host every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up. Watch Facebook and this column for featured projects.

Fused Glass: We are now in the works to create a fused glass class taught by Diane Bendele sometime in September. Details to follow soon.

ArtReach: Resumes in October on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms will be available next week.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837, email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org, and our website at wassenbergartcenter.org.