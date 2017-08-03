Submitted information

Summer break ends for thousands of Ohio children later this month when they head back to school. For many, their day starts and ends by riding on a school bus. School buses are required to be inspected twice every year to ensure the buses are safe to transport children to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events.

From 2014 to 2016, a total of 4,160 drivers were convicted of failing to stop for a school bus that was loading or dropping off passengers. As the buses return to the roadways, the Patrol has a few reminders for motorists. Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed. Drivers also must not resume driving until the school bus begins moving.

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility,” said Lt. Timothy Grigsby, commander of the Van Wert Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are exiting and boarding a bus.”

The Patrol reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for these school bus stops.

For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/School_Bus_Bulletin_2017.pdf.