Drivers: Use caution around school buses
Summer break ends for thousands of Ohio children later this month when they head back to school. For many, their day starts and ends by riding on a school bus. School buses are required to be inspected twice every year to ensure the buses are safe to transport children to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events.
From 2014 to 2016, a total of 4,160 drivers were convicted of failing to stop for a school bus that was loading or dropping off passengers. As the buses return to the roadways, the Patrol has a few reminders for motorists. Motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet in front of or behind a school bus when flashing lights and an extended arm are displayed. Drivers also must not resume driving until the school bus begins moving.
“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility,” said Lt. Timothy Grigsby, commander of the Van Wert Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are exiting and boarding a bus.”
The Patrol reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for these school bus stops.
For a complete statistical breakdown of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped school bus violations, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/School_Bus_Bulletin_2017.pdf.
