OHIO CITY — A rural Ohio City man arrested Wednesday night on an active warrant may be in even bigger trouble after an active meth lab was also reportedly discovered at the residence where he was staying.

Van Wert County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to 3633 Harrison-Willshire Line Road at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday to serve Eric Hernandez, 36, with an arrest warrant for failure to appear. However, while at the residence, deputies also received permission to search the residence from the owner of the property.

While searching the premises, deputies reported first discovering materials commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine. At that time, deputies secured the property and a search warrant was obtained. While executing the search warrant, deputies then found an active meth lab at the residence. Personnel from the Van Wert and Allen County sheriff’s offices then disabled and removed the meth lab from the residence.

Items seized for evidentiary purposes include a moderate amount of what is suspected to be methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, a small number of unidentified pills, and several items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, Hernandez was taken to the County Correctional Facility, where is being held on the failure to appear warrant. The sheriff said the meth lab investigation is continuing and that charges may be filed in connection with the lab in the future.

Personnel from the Van Wert Police Department, West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation also assisted in Wednesday’s investigation.

