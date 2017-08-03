Submitted information

The deadline for 4-H Black Inc. awards is quickly approaching. Applications are due at the Ohio State University Extension office no later than Friday, August 11.

Sponsored by the Van Wert County Foundation, Black Inc. awards were developed to encourage youths to continue their 4-H projects and expand their knowledge base as they work with their projects. This year’s applications can be found at the OSU Extension office or by going to http://vanwert.osu.edu and clicking on the 4-H link.

Applicants must follow requirements and fill out the application completely in order to compete for winning awards. Black Inc. livestock applicants must have a total of three years in the selected livestock project, while the miscellaneous category requires three years or more and food/clothing is open to all ages with different categories.

For interviews, participants focus on a specific area of their chosen project and create a 3D display or board. These displays and boards can be viewed at the Junior Fair Building during the Van Wert County Fair.