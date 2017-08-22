David P. Bashore, 66, of Van Wert, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Sunday, August 20, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born November 19, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Paul E. and Mary M. (Ritchie) Bashore, who both preceded him in death.

A brother, Mark Bashore, and one sister, Miriam Harper, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 25, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation is an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.