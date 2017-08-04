SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Assuming cooperation from Mother Nature, Crestview High School’s 2017 golf season will begin Monday, August 7, at the Columbus Grove Tri at Country Acres Golf Club in Ottawa.

When Jeremy Best’s squad hits the links, he’ll have four returning letter winners to help lead the way.

Caden Hurless (46.1 scoring average in 2016), Colton Lautzenheiser (47.6), Brett Schumm (54.3) and Jacob Bowman (57.5) are back for the Knights, with Derek Stout, Scott Bowman and Olivia Skelton considered promising newcomers.

“We expect our returning players to be much improved and to be excellent leaders for our new players,” Best said. “Golf is a very humbling game, and our mental approach must improve.”

The Knights are coming off a 4-12 Northwest Conference season. As far as the 2017 NWC title chase, Best said the top two teams could be familiar ones.

“Spencerville (13-3, NWC runner-up in 2016) and Lincolnview (16-0, conference champions last season) should be very strong,” Best said.

Best, who doubles as boys basketball coach is in his 16th season as the varsity golf coach. He’s assisted by Tim Hurst.