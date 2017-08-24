Print for later

Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Caden Hurless shot a 40 to lead the Crestview Knights to a 176-239 non-conference golf victory over Fort Jennings at the Delphos Country Club.

Colton Lautzenheiser fired a 41 during Wednesday’s outing, while Brett Schumm finished with a 46. Rounding out the scoring for Crestview: Jacob Bowman (49), Derek Stout (58) and Olivia Skelton (62).

Fort Jennings was led by Logan Schimmoeller’s 54.