DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education has decided to delay a parking lot expansion project at the front of the school complex, part of the district’s master site plan, until details of the master plan have been finalized.

Board member Andy Perrott noted he was uncomfortable moving forward with the parking lot project until the master site plan was completed.

“From my perspective, there are too many unknowns as to what we will do with the master site plan,” Perrott said, adding that he feels a decision needs to be made on whether to fill in the courtyard before the parking lot project is approved.

Perrott said he feels that filling in the courtyard to construct classrooms, which are also part of the master site plan, would provide enough space for the parking lot project.

Superintendent Mike Estes said the parking lot project has to be evaluated in context with the rest of the master site plan, since it is part of that plan, and not a stand-alone project.

“It’s not a separate entity and shouldn’t be considered one,” Estes noted.

During his report, the superintendent said the district may have to consider using temporary structures for classrooms until the master site project is completed — although not as many as was needed during the district’s facility renovation and construction project several years ago.

During their reports, all three principals thanked the district custodial staff for the great job they did during the summer of preparing the building for the start of school.

Middle School Principal Dave Bowen, who is also athletic director, said several athletic facility projects were completed during the summer, including resurfacing and lining the all-weather track, resurfacing and recoating the high school gymnasium floor, and installing new lights in the elementary and high school gyms.

All three principals were also cautiously optimistic that enrollment would increase for the 2017-18 school year, although they added that, with numbers fluctuating prior to the start of school — especially those related to how many juniors and seniors will attend Vantage Career Center — it was hard to know exactly what final enrollment figures will be.

In personnel action, the board approved the following supplemental contracts: Jim Wharton, baseball head coach; Gregg Mosier, junior varsity baseball coach; Terry Crowle, baseball varsity assistant; Doyle Sheets, eight grade baseball coach; Matt Perkins, seventh grade baseball coach; Carl Etzler, softball head coach; Morgan Hicks, varsity softball assistant; Chad Pugh, JV softball coach; James Lautzenheiser, track head coach; Randy Grandstaff, varsity track assistant; and John Rosebrock, track varsity assistant.

Becky Macki was also approved as JV softball coach, while the following volunteer coaches were approved: Jessica Gamble, volleyball; Bob Perkins, softball; and Chase Clark and Kory Lichtensteiger, middle school football.

Paul Cearns, Jennifer Daugherty, Gregory Emerick, Jake Gallimore, Jim Haggerty, Eric Hancock, Glenn Hicks, Kirby Joseph, Michael Saylor, Shannon Smith, Robert Wilson, and Tracy Wolford were also approved as volunteer drivers for the box van that transports equipment for the swing choir and band.

In other action, the board:

Approved lists of substitute teachers and other employees.

Approved bus routes for the 2017-18 school year.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel matters, with no action taken following the session.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, September 14, in the district boardroom.