Crestview Middle School sets orientation
Submitted information
CONVOY — Crestview Middle School will hold an orientation for all incoming sixth graders on Monday, August 14, at 6:30 p.m., in the auditeria.
A review of policy and expectations will be coupled with a meet-and-greet time with the teaching staff. Students will be presented with schedules and locker information as well during the orientation. Student fees will be collected after school starts.
