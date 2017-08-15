Print for later

HARROD — The Crestview Cougars edged host Allen East, but fell to unbeaten Paulding Monday at The Colonial Golfers Golf Club.

Paulding’s final team score was 171, followed by Crestview (191) and Allen East (194).

Crestview was led by Brett Schumm’s 44, while Colton Lautzenheiser shot a 46, followed by Jacob Bowman’s 49. Caden Hurless carded a 52, and Olivia Skelton finished with a 62.

Paulding’s Cole Heller shot a match best 42, while Chad Carper, Kolson Engor and Fletcher Cook each carded a 43.

Paulding improved to 5-0 (3-0 Northwest Conference). Crestview is 3-4 (2-3 NWC) and Allen East dropped to 0-2 (0-2 NWC).