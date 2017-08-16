Crestview golfers drop non-league match
Van Wert independent sports
WOODBURN, IN — The Crestview Knights and Antwerp Archers crossed the state line Tuesday, to play a dual match at Pond-A-River Golf Club.
The Archers won the non-conference outing 175-189.
Jacob Bowman and Caden Hurless each carded a 45 for the Knights, while Colton Lautzenheiser finished with a 46. Also scoring for Crestview: Derek Stout (53), Brett Schumm (54) and Olivia Skelton (57).
Antwerp’s Jacob Eaken led all golfers with a 41, while Zeb Getrost finished with a 42.
The loss dropped Crestview to 3-5 on the season.
The Knights are scheduled to play Delphos Jefferson, Ada and Paulding at 4 p.m. today at the Delphos Country Club.
POSTED: 08/16/17 at 7:10 am. FILED UNDER: Sports