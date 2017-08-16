Print for later

WOODBURN, IN — The Crestview Knights and Antwerp Archers crossed the state line Tuesday, to play a dual match at Pond-A-River Golf Club.

The Archers won the non-conference outing 175-189.

Jacob Bowman and Caden Hurless each carded a 45 for the Knights, while Colton Lautzenheiser finished with a 46. Also scoring for Crestview: Derek Stout (53), Brett Schumm (54) and Olivia Skelton (57).

Antwerp’s Jacob Eaken led all golfers with a 41, while Zeb Getrost finished with a 42.

The loss dropped Crestview to 3-5 on the season.

The Knights are scheduled to play Delphos Jefferson, Ada and Paulding at 4 p.m. today at the Delphos Country Club.