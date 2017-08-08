SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Coming off Northwest Conference runner-up finishes in 2016, big things are expected from Crestview’s Cross Country teams this season.

That’s due to a wealth of returning talent and some promising newcomers.

On the girls side, head coach Jeff Bagley lost just one letter winner to graduation, and has six others back from a team that finished second to Columbus Grove last year — Ashley Bowen, Ragen Harting, Elizabeth Mitchener, Lydia Saylor, Savannah Smith and Lauren Schumm.

Bowen and Mitchener are two of the three seniors on the squad, along with Janie Boroff.

Bowen’s 2016 honors include all Northwest Conference individual champion, all-District and all-Regional teams and a State Meet Qualifier. She’s also a school record holder (18:55).

As a freshman last season, Harting was first team all-NWC and made the all-District team, and Saylor lettered as a freshman.

Along with the impressive returners, the Lady Knights have other runners ready to contribute, including junior Lizzie Bowen, and freshmen Adalynn Longstreth and Kenzie Leeth.

“Our focus will be on keeping our attitudes, efforts and actions above the line, so we can maximize our potential,” Bagley said.

Switching to the boys side, after last year’s NWC runner-up finish to Lincolnview, Bagley lost only two letter winners to graduation.

“Six out of our top eight runners are returning,” Bagley explained. “We also have five out of the seven runners that raced in the regional meet last year.”

The six returners are seniors Gabe Smith and Tyler White, junior Collin Puckett and sophomores Danil Lichtensteiger, Wyatt Richardson (Honorable Mention all-NWC) and Jace Vining.

Also expected to contribute in 2017: senior Nick Springer, junior Josiah Updegrove and freshman Dayton Schuerman.

“Our goal is to string together a large number of consecutive quality workouts so that we can perform at our best in the October races,” Bagley said.

Bagley is assisted by Randy Grandstaff.