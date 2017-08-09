It is always so hard to believe, but other than an August 18 Community Band concert, this Friday concludes our Van Wert County Foundation sponsored summer concerts in Fountain Park. I’m always reminded of Carol Burnett’s closing song lyrics to her TV show, “Seems we just get started and before you know it, comes the time we have to say so long.”

We have had some really fun times outdoors in the park and also in the Niswonger when the weather didn’t cooperate. Thank you once again for your support of the Fountain Park Summer Music Series. We plan on getting to work immediately on a new line-up for summer 2018!

Our finale this Friday brings a band you may not be familiar with, but if you are looking for a good time to close out your summer, you won’t be disappointed. Southern Drawl is the name of the band and they hail from Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee. I discovered them through one of the thousands of emails I receive each year. They are a party band that plays Southern country rock featuring guitar, bass, drums, vocals, and fiddle. Some have compared them to the Charlie Daniels Band.

If you check them out, you will see they have been featured on PBS, University of Tennessee football games, and I even heard their music being played on Sunday Night Football when Peyton Manning was playing for the Denver Broncos. I wonder if Southern Drawl is a favorite of Peyton’s?

At any rate, plan on coming to Fountain Park this Friday night and having a good time as we conclude our Friday night concerts with a big party. The Humane Society is on tap for serving food. They have been doing great work in our community and here is an opportunity to show your gratitude and have a good time.

Here are a couple breaking news flashes regarding the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Due to the enormous response to the Texas Tenors Christmas concert on December 9, we have added a 3 p.m. matinee performance. Tickets will be released Thursday, August 10, beginning at noon. Our regular single ticket release date for the Texas Tenors concert was scheduled for September 7, but we have already sold this show out on the strength of Grand and Select Series sales. Thus, because of this overwhelming response, we will start selling all seats for the 3 p.m. matinee this Thursday. I hope this allows many more to enjoy what we know will be a tremendously enjoyable concert.

If you somehow are not aware of the Texas Tenors, tune in to PBS-39 Fort Wayne TV this Thursday at 8 p.m. to catch their brand new (and second) PBS special. I’m sure you will enjoy it. WBGU in Bowling Green is expected to also broadcast it, but at this time it is TBA.

The second NPAC announcement involves another Christmas concert this year on December 14 featuring Michael W. Smith. The talent agency and management for Michael is making a big national announcement of his Christmas tour with 2015 winner of “The Voice” Jordan Smith on Wednesday, August 16. Our original release date was scheduled for single tickets was September 14. In accordance with Michael’s management, we will be releasing single tickets on August 16. This will be a spectacular Christmas concert with the memorable music of Michael W. Smith, the incredible new voice of Jordan Smith and all backed up by Michael’s band and the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

I’ll look forward to seeing you in Fountain Park this Friday night for Southern Drawl and then don’t forget to catch the Van Wert Area Community Band on August 18 as we draw the summer of 2017 to an end with one last blast of fun in Fountain Park! It all begins at 7 p.m.

FINÉ.