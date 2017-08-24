SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

BRYAN — The Van Wert Cougars will head to Willliams County tomorrow, with hopes of returning with a season opening win against the Bryan Golden Bears. A victory would snap an 11-game losing streak that dates back to the final game of 2015.

The Cougar coaching staff has tinkered with the offense, by naming junior Nate Place as the full time starting quarterback, shifting senior Jacoby Kelly from running back to wide receiver, and designating senior James Acquaviva as Kelly’s replacement in the backfield.

“They are all very good players, but are also unselfish and smart,” head coach Keith Recker said of the trio. “They understand that each of them will get their touches, but they trust that if the defense takes one of them away, then there are 2 or 3 other guys who can make plays.”

The backfield will work behind an experienced offensive line of Austin Clay, Garrett Black, Jordon Danylchuk, Kobe Palmer and Nathan Temple, and overall, Recker believes his offensive unit will present some problems for the Golden Bears.

“We really think we can get some mismatches because of how they align to certain formations,” Recker said. “It will be on us coaches to see their alignment and make sure we do things to try to exploit it.”

At the same time, Recker said Van Wert’s defense will be challenged by Bryan’s large offensive line and a Golden Bear offense that has a different look.

“They were in the ‘I’ last year, but have moved to more of a spread with a tight end,” Recker explained. “They have a very thick offensive line with all of them ranging from 220 to 270 pounds, and they are passing quite a bit more this year than last.”

“We are going to mix up coverages to keep them guessing and bring pressure because our defensive line is more athletic than their offensive line,” Recker added.

Tomorrow’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM and 104.3FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.