Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 2 Cory-Rawson 1

The Van Wert Cougars kicked off the 2017 soccer season with Saturday’s 2-1 victory over visiting Cory-Rawson.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Cougars scored two second half goals, then held on for the win. Eli Rager accounted for the first goal, and Jake Lautzenheiser later provided what proved to be the winning goal.

Van Wert is scheduled to play at Ottoville today at 5 p.m.

Ottoville 2 Van Wert 0

Ottoville — The Lady Cougars traveled to Putnam County, and fell to the host Mean Green 2-0 in Saturday’s season opener. Both of Ottoville’s goals were scored within a three minute span in the first half.

Van Wert will host Delphos Jefferson today at 5 p.m.