It was a total team effort, as Van Wert High School’s boys cross country team won the Delphos St. John’s Blue Jay Invitational on Saturday, finishing first in a field of 14 teams. Junior Cal Wolfrum led the Cougars by placing fourth out of 148 runners with a 17:23. Freshman Jacob Wasson was instrumental by placing fourth in 17:39. Junior captain Gage Chiles was the Cougars’ third finisher, placing eighth overall while running 17:49. Sophomore Keaton Brown crossed the line in 13th place with an 18:09. Senior Max Sealscott rounded out scoring for Van Wert by placing 19th (18:41). Noah Miller, Noah Arend, Ben Lange, Noah Carter, Draven Hanicq, Killian Sudduth, and Octavius Tucker also had outstanding races for the Cougar boys. (Photo submitted)