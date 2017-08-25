VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — For 2017, Convoy Community Days will be celebrated Friday and Saturday, September 22-23, at Edgewood Park and downtown in the village.

Many events are currently in the planning stages for the weekend festival that provides events and activities for all ages. Starting Friday night will be a 5K Fun Run/Walk and “Dueling Pianos” in the village parking lot.

Some of the highlights at Edgewood Park include the Convoy Fire & EMS pancake breakfast, annual basket Bingo event, “Oodles of Noodles” dinner, archery, fire department demonstration, and Lions Club Bingo. Downtown starting at 9 a.m. Saturday will be the “Market on Tully”, kids’ games and activities, including a kiddy tractor pull, Magic by Aaron, Mark’s Ark Animal Show, the annual Community Days Parade, and a reverse raffle.