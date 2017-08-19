VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The first Convoy Fair was in 1923, a two-day event with displays of poultry, grain, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, fancy work of all kinds, horses, mules, rabbits, and dogs. There were also concessions, horseshoe pitching, and other special features. The fair died out, due to the cost and loss of interest.

In the early 1960s, the Convoy Lions Club began “Lions Days” in the month of June as the new summer festival. The event offered concessions, rides, and lots of activities for the entire family in downtown Convoy. After several years, the event moved to the Crestview High School grounds and then returned to the streets in downtown Convoy. In 1974, Convoy celebrated its 100th birthday, but due to road construction, the centennial celebration was held in 1975, with proceeds to be used to purchase the acreage to build a community park.

Several years later, Convoy “The Little Town that does Big Things”, continued a weekend event as Convoy Community Days and continues to provide entertainment for the entire family. In 1999, Convoy celebrated 125 years and moved Community Days to September.

Community Days is a time to visit with old friends and family in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. Not to mention, it’s a great opportunity to meet and make new friends as well. With fall around the corner, with vacations over and school back in session, it’s the last hurrah of summer.

No matter the age, there is sure to be something to spike a person’s interest. Maybe it’s the children’s entertainment with kids’ games, magic and animal shows, a kiddy tractor pull, or the fire department’s equipment demonstration.

Or maybe it’s shopping at the Market on Tully and at downtown merchants. How about a little basket bingo, archery, and the parade, with the theme: “We serve …” honoring the Convoy Lions Club for 70 years of service to the Convoy community.

Or maybe it’s fun at the truck drag races, playing bingo, and the reverse raffle. If it’s food area residents are looking for, there is the firemen’s breakfast at the park, D’s walking tacos, The Tavern’s grilled burgers and dogs, Knight Pizza by the slice, baked goods, and much more.

More information will be forthcoming soon, and at www.villageofconvoy.com.