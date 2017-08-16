Submitted information

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric is currently seeking three cooperative members to serve on its charitable board.

Each month, many Midwest Electric members round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar, with those funds going into a trust called the Community Connection Fund (CCF). This program is a unique voluntary program designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile projects.

The CCF needs three cooperative members — one each from Van Wert, Auglaize, and Allen-Putnam counties. The terms are expiring this fall for trustees Henry Germann of Van Wert County, Susan Quellhorst of Auglaize County, and Ken Blanchard of Allen-Putnam counties.

The CCF board meets four times a year, about 90 minutes per meeting, to review grant applications from area community groups. Board members learn a lot about community needs and gain a tremendous feeling of satisfaction, according to current trustees.

No special background, work experience, or education is necessary. It’s a voluntary position, but board members will be reimbursed for related expenses. This is an appointed (non-elected) position.

Those interested should contact Matt Berry by Friday, September 1, at 800.962.3830 or mberry@midwestrec.com.