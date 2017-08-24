VW independent/submitted information

A city dog park is coming closer to reality. Construction has begun on the park, which is located between the Water Treatment Plant and Van Wert Propane on U.S. 127 in Rotary Park. This past Monday, fence posts were installed, while concrete and water lines will also go in this week.

Although only two-thirds of the money needed for the park has been raised, the committee elected to use existing funds to install the basic materials so it could be used now by local residents and their dogs. There will be running water at the park, but owners will have to bring their own bowls.

The park will be cleaned and prepared for dogs and their owners during a three- to four-week period following construction. During that time, “doggy waste stations” will be installed inside the fenced-in

areas, and rules for usage of the park will be posted. Grass will also be sown to eliminate the mud.

If the weather cooperates, the park will be open sometime in September. The date for the park’s opening will be announced at a later time.

The committee spearheading development of the park hopes to raise the remaining funds by next spring. With this money, benches, formal signage, and agility equipment will be purchased for the park.

Additionally, a work day is scheduled to refurbish the existing shelterhouse and surrounding area in Rotary Park. A formal dedication and event day is planned for some time next April or May.

The dog park exists due to generous donations made by local citizens and businesses in Van Wert and surrounding communities. Of special interest, K & L Ready Mix donated 10 square yards of concrete, while the doggy waste stations were donated by Pet Valu and Frankie Bowen and Brewed Expressions.

The Van Wert County Foundation also provided grant money from the Hazel Gleason Fund. Without those sponsors’ support and the donations made locally, the park would not exist.

The shaded park offers a safe, enclosed environment for dogs to run and jump freely and mingle with other dogs and people. This is a win-win situation for Van Wert, as well as for dogs and their owners.