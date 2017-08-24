Sunday at 6:30 p.m., five Van Wert churches will present Christian singer, author, and speaker Kathy Troccoli in a free concert titled “Comfort by Candlelight.” This concert is part of a tour she is doing across the country in a select number of churches.

Her message of healing is compelling her to take a leap of faith and perform these concerts for a love offering. I responded to an email message from her management several months ago and we were fortunate to have been selected.

First United Methodist Church, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, is hosting the concert. St. Mark’s Lutheran, Calvary Evangelical, Trinity United Methodist, and Trinity Friends churches, all of Van Wert, have teamed with First UM to cover miscellaneous expenses and distribute tickets. Admission is free with a ticket, which may be obtained from any of the five church offices or by going to Kathy Troccoli’s website and requesting tickets through iTickets.

Troccoli, a Brooklyn born and New York raised gal, lost her father to colon cancer at the age of 15 and her mother in 1991 to breast cancer. I believe this has been a driving force for her music and ministry. Through “Comfort by Candlelight” she wants to reach people in our community who are hurting. It could be the loss of a spouse, a child, a friend, or any other situation life often presents to us.

Troccoli is an accomplished singer, author, and speaker who has won numerous awards in the Christian music world. She has won two Dove Awards, has 24 recordings, 18 No. 1 radio hits, and three Grammy nominations. Her soothing voice has allowed her to reach many genres of music including crossover hits like No. 1 “Everything Changes” and “I Can Hear Music”, which she recorded with the Beach Boys.

From serving in the mission fields of Africa, India, and Central America, to performing in front of thousands, to hosting 16 years of rejuvenating and relaxing cruises, Kathy enjoys using her gifts to entertain as well as embolden the spirit. She is now embarking on this tour of faith she calls “Comfort by Candlelight.” A free-will love offering will be accepted as she feely ministers in song and word.

I am so pleased that Kathy chose Van Wert and that we have five local churches who are helping promote this concert of ministry. All five churches have their own congregations and their own style of worship, but are combined by the love of Christ to work together in bringing Kathy Troccoli to Van Wert.

Doors will open to the public at 5:45 p.m. with the concert starting at 6:30. Seating is general admission. I have had people from all over the state requesting tickets. If you know someone who could use 90 minutes of wonderful soothing music and a healing message, I encourage you to get a ticket and bring someone with you. We hope to pack out First UM Church for a wonderful eclectic evening of music and ministry. We are limited to a certain number of tickets, but I hope you can be a part of this evening on September 10, so get your free tickets now.

Another event in our community worth noting is Tuesday, August 29, at 7 p.m., at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. It is another free event for you to enjoy and learn from. Legendary film producers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick have been working on a three-year project: a 10-part documentary called “The Vietnam War.” This will no doubt be a blockbuster documentary, to be aired starting September 17 on PBS 39 and all over the country.

We have been fortunate to have been selected as one of three locations to preview the film and discuss. A moderator from PBS 39 in Fort Wayne will be present to show a short film preview put together just for this event. It will be followed by a panel of Vietnam veterans and other select panelists affected by the Vietnam War. A Q&A time will also be included.

Admission is free and will be held in the Van Wert County Foundation Saltzgaber Music Hall. Many of us lived through the Vietnam War years and will have vivid memories, but it was the soldiers and family members who were really most affected. Come and learn about this documentary which will include never before seen video and pictures of the war. This will not be for the meek, but will certainly raise interest in this amazing 10-part documentary we can all view on PBS 39 starting on Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m.

