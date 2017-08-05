VW independent/submitted information

Christian singer Kathy Troccoli is bringing her concert “Comfort by Candlelight” to Van Wert. Troccoli felt led to offer a limited number of these concerts to churches throughout the country for a free-will offering. Her music throughout her career has been about encouraging, motivation, and offering hope.

Troccoli’s singing career includes 24 recordings, 18 No. 1 radio hits, 19 Dove Award nominations, two Dove Awards and three Grammy nominations, making her one of the most successful Christians singers of her generation. She is also a gifted song-writer and author. Her newest CD, entitled Better Days, is a groundbreaking project fully produced and co-written by Troccoli.

“Comfort by Candlelight” is a concert and ministry she hopes to offer hope to those who are hurting from many situations in life.

“There are many people hurting because of so many things in our world and Jesus Christ can offer healing, hope and peace,” Troccoli said. “Some may have lost a spouse or a child, or are dealing with divorce, abortion, or a myriad of other things.”

Troccoli noted she hopes to minister through her songs and spoken word.

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert is hosting this concert on Sunday, September 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Teaming in ministry with First UM Church is Calvary Evangelical, Trinity Friends, Trinity United Methodist, and St. Mark’s Lutheran churches, all of Van Wert.

Free tickets may be obtained at the offices of each sponsoring church, while a free-will love offering will be accepted. Anyone is welcome to attend, but Troccoli encourages people to bring someone who could use comfort and healing.

Seating is limited, so be sure tickets are in the hands of someone who plans to attend. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. For more information and for I-tickets, go to kathytroccoli.com.

First United Methodist Church is located at 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert. Coordinator of the event is Paul Hoverman, music director at First United Methodist Church. He can be reached at paulhoverman@gmail.com or at 419.513.0123.