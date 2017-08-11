VW independent/submitted information

With the 2017 Van Wert County Fair quickly approaching, the Junior Fair Coronation Committee would like to announce this year’s candidates for King and Queen and Species Prince or Princess.

The coronation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 27, in the Farm Focus Arena at the south end of the fairgrounds. Organizers ask the public to bring lawn chairs for this event, as there is limited seating available on bleachers.

Following the coronation will be the Cloverbud graduation and Show and Tell Awards at 3 p.m., The Style Show at 3:30 that afternoon. and the 4-H Awards Ceremony at 5 p.m.

The following are king, queen, and princess candidates:

Korey Oechsle, 17, is the son of Jim and Cheri Oechsle of Van Wert. Corey is running for fair king. He and his family own and operate JaCher Holsteins, a small family dairy heifer operation. Korey raises and shows registered livestock, including Jerseys, Ayrshires, milking Shorthorns, Guernseys, Brown Swiss, and red and white and black and white Holsteins.

He is the owner and breeder of a nationally recognized “excellent” cow and production winners for Ohio Holstein juniors. He and his family have bred and own multiple Junior All-Americans in various breeds.

Korey is a member of all seven national Junior breed organizations and has competed at various national competitions in speech and quiz bowl. He is the recipient of various local, state, and national showmanship awards, the Ohio “Outstanding Young Man” award and he is the vice president of the Ohio Junior Holstein Association.

A senior at Van Wert High School, Korey is on the varsity football and wrestling teams, a member of the high school choir, Select Choir, and has performed in the past three spring musicals. He is a member of the FCA, Kingdom Men at First United Methodist Church, and Lifehouse youth group.

Austin Sorgan is the son of Phil and Jill Sorgan, and is a senior at Crestview high school. He is representing the Crestview FFA while running for fair king. Other than FFA he is involved in Junior Fair Board, where he is a barn superintendent and committee chairman. In 4-H he serves as the president of his club, the Farmtastics.

He also attends St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, is in the youth group there, and is an altar server. During the fair he exhibits market lambs, steers, and hogs, as well as participating in Black Inc. and skill-a-thons. He enjoys working on the family farm and helping out at other farms as well.

Frankie Carey is the daughter of Randy and Leigh Carey. She is a senior at Lincolnview High School, where she participates in cross country, basketball, and choir. She is a member of the National Honor Society, president of the Beta Club, and a Lincolnview Drama Club officer. Frankie also represented Lincolnview at 2017 Buckeye Girl State.

A nine-year member of the Hoaglin Farmer’s 4-H Club, she has served in various leadership roles and is currently president of the club. Frankie is a 4-H camp counselor, a 4-H Buckeye Ambassador, and a member of the county 4-H Fashion Board. Her sewing projects have been chosen to compete at the Ohio State Fair for the past eight years. Frankie has also earned several champion showmanship honors in the Van Wert County Junior Fair Rabbit Show and is currently serving her third year as a Junior Fair Board member.

Frankie attends Zion Christian Union Church and is a member of the youth group. Recently, she participated in a church sponsored mission trip, traveling to Kingsport, Tennessee, where mission trip members worked at a homeless shelter and a food bank.

Frankie’s future plans include obtaining a degree in business administration, with a desire to successfully implement, encourage, and nurture struggling business ventures.

Allison Bowsher, 17, is the daughter of Ron and Cindy Bowsher. This fall, Bowsher, a candidate for Junior Fair queen and beef princess, will be a senior at Spencerville High School. She is a member of Student Council, Spanish Club, National Honors Society, and is president of the Spencerville SADD and FCA organizations. Bowsher is a member of the varsity basketball and track teams and is very involved in the fine arts programs, band, and choir. Bowsher is a member of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.

In her spare time, she enjoys serving others through her church and community, volunteering at local daycare, and spending time with family and friends. Allison Bowsher notes: “I am ready to inspire and impact someone to be their best because then I am helping someone else succeed.”

She attended Hartford Christian church for 15 years and is currently attending First Baptist Church of Van Wert. Bowsher has been overseas four times, three of which have been mission trips.

Bowsher is a 10-year member of Venedocia Lads & Lassies. She has taken a variety of projects to the Van Wert Fair, as well as the Ohio State Fair, including swine, rabbits, sewing, cake decorating, and photography, but her favorite has been cattle. She has served as safety reporter and health officer in her club.

Through her school, church and 4-H she has many opportunities to serve in the community. After, graduation, Bowsher plans to attend college in the fall to major in elementary education.

Gabrielle Perkins is the daughter of Michelle Gorman. She is a junior at Lincolnview High School where she is involved in the Spanish club. She is a part of the Clever Clovers 4-H Club for eight years. Gabrielle has held office as the secretary, health and safety officer, and treasurer.

Gabrielle is employed at Sycamore Ice Cream. She recently attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference as the Lincolnview ambassador in Ada.

Madison Pugh is the daughter of Eric and Jen Pugh of Venedocia. Madison will be a senior at Spencerville High School this fall, where she will be in choir, as well as play in the band and on the soccer team. She also plans to be an active member of the Student Council and National Honor Society.

The Spencerville Veterans of Foreign Wars post Clown Unit has allowed Madison, or “Curly” (her clown name), to volunteer her time in a way that suits her personality. She also organized a donation of around 500 books for the Allen County Alternative School’s new library this summer.

Before coming a 4-H member, she could be seen showing cows in the open class for her grandfather, Hugh Pugh. Madison officially started her 4-H career in the Venedocia Lads and Lassies for seven years, then became a member of the 4-H Exchange Club for the past two years, acting in various officer positions in both. Although she has taken a multitude of projects, many of which have qualified for the State Fair, Madison has taken sewing projects every year. She has also been a member of the Fashion Board for four years and enjoys planning and modeling in the Fashion Revue. As a three-year camp counselor, she has continued to attend her favorite summer activity: 4-H camp. A few other 4-H activities Madison has participated in include Black Inc., table setting, and the talent show. She appreciates the traveling, learning, experiences, and friendships that 4-H has provided her throughout the years.

Abbey Bradford is the daughter of Robert and Melissa Bradford. She attends Van Wert High School and will be a senior this year. She is a member of the Bunny Hoppers 4-H Club, of which she is president. She has won many awards with her photography projects and has exhibited many rabbits over the years. She is also a member of the Junior Fair Board, Buckeye Ambassadors, and Endowment Board. She also coaches cheer for the local Upward program.

Abbey was the 2017 Ohio City Lamberts Day queen.

Nadia Pardon, 17, is a queen and goat princess candidate. She is a 2017 Lincolnview graduate, and is involved in Beta Club, Lincolnview FFA, Junior Fair Board, Senior Fair Board auxiliary director, and wrestling. She is the daughter of Steve and Megan Pardon and attends Trinity United Methodist Church and will be traveling to Haiti over Thanksgiving for mission work.

She works on Poling Farms and will hopefully be attending College of Lake County in Illinois to major in zoology.

Kassidy Klinger is the daughter of David and Sandy Klinger and is running for swine princess. She is a student at Crestview High School and is a member of the Crestview FFA, Ohio Challengers, and 4-H Exchange. Kassidy has been the vice president for Ohio Challengers for the past two years and is excited to be a part of the group again next year. Kassidy enjoys being a part of the 4-H exchange because she gets to travel and meet new people. She also enjoys setting up the Christmas light displays all over the fairgrounds for the light show. At the Van Wert County Fair she shows swine, dairy feeders, and rabbits. Aside from 4-H, Kassidy has danced at PSD Stars by Erin for nine years and is playing soccer for her first year. Kassidy is also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church’s youth group and serves during mass.

Kassidy has been in 4-H for eight years and her favorite part of the fair is getting to show her animals in the Farm Focus Show Arena.

Emily Greulach is running for the 2017 Van Wert County Fair sheep princess. Emily is the daughter of Mark and Aimie Greulach of Van Wert.

Emily says she’s been raising show lambs for almost as long as she can remember.

“This is part of the Greulach family tradition,” she says. “My dad grew up doing this and I started showing lambs the moment I could hold onto their halter. I think I was learning how to show before I even knew how to spell the word ‘sheep’ correctly!”

Emily has been showing lambs with help from her family since she was very small.

An eighth-grader at Crestview Local Schools, Emily also plays basketball and softball and draws in her free time.

“Of all my activities, showing sheep is my favorite thing to do, because it teaches responsibility and helps you understand how to care for something that can’t communicate like people do,” she said. “Plus, who doesn’t love sheep? They are some of the funniest and cutest animals in the world.”

Betty Vorst, daughter of Chris and Sandy Vorst, will be running for swine princess. She is a junior at Delphos St. John’s. Betty is an eight-year member of Venedocia Lads and Lassies 4-H Club, where she has served as treasurer, secretary and currently president. She is also a member of the Junior Fair Board and is a 4-H camp counselor.

Betty attends Delphos St John’s High School, where she plays basketball and runs track. She is also a member of Student Council, Junior Optimists and FBLA.

Lillian Hempfling, the daughter of Chuck and Sue Hempfling, is a candidate for the dairy or goat princess. She is a freshman at Delphos St. John’s High School, where she is involved in Student Council, track, and competition cheer.

She is a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in Delphos, where she is a mass server and church camp counselor.

Lillian has been in 4-H for five years, taking various projects, including dairy, goats, and turkeys.