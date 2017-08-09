The Van Wert Area Photography Club meets Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m., at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert.

This will be primarily a business meeting to determine the future of the Canal Shoot that was washed out last month, as well as making multiple decisions that involve our assistance with the Photography Exhibit at the County Fair.

Fair-related items to be determined include workers to assist with the taking in of pictures on Sunday, August 27, between 1 and 5 p.m.; workers to assist the judge on Monday, August 28, from 6 p.m. until the job is done; workers to host the exhibit daily from Wednesday, August 30, through Monday, September 4; and workers to take down pictures on Tuesday, September 5, from 10 a.m. until the job is done.

Reports on the financial status of the club and the distribution of the studio equipment will also be given.

Again, the fair photography themes are: Expressions/Emotions, Reflections, Macro/Things Up Close, Water, and Weather, and your entry form has to be brought to the Fair Board Office in the Administration Building by noon Saturday, August 12, and a ticket purchased.