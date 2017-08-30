Van Wert Area Photography Club members took in photography entries from 1-5 pm on Sunday, August 27, for the Van Wert County Fair’s Photography Exhibit. Two members worked the entire shift and six members worked most or part of the time.

Twenty-five people submitted 133 photos for judging. This compares to 30 entrants and 176 pictures last year and 54 entrants and 311 photos in 2015.

Most of the problems this year involved the lack of entry tags or the tags not being secured to the wire on the back of the picture. Only two problems dealt with the wire not being properly attached. The photo classes this year for both juniors and seniors in both color and black-and-white are: Expressions/Emotions, Reflections, Macro/Things Up Close, Water and Weather. The photos will be on display through Monday, August 4.

Six members were on hand Monday at 6 p.m. to assist returning judge David Prior, scatter 20 first place ribbons, 16 second place, 15 third place, and four Best of Shows among 15 different entrants. Congratulations are especially due to the Best of Show winners: Amy Overholt for Senior Color, Rick McCoy for Senior B/W, Brynn Putman for Junior Color and Hanna Young for Junior B/W. Each of these winners also received a $10 check from the Van Wert Area Photography Club.

Anyone wishing to purchase a picture should leave their contact information, the number on the frame, and a description of the photo (two might be entered by the same person) at the photography table. We’ll contact the photographer with your information and they, in turn, will contact the potential buyer.

There are a lot of exceptional photos to appreciate, so don’t miss it.