The Van Wert Area Photography Club met Thursday, August 10, at 114 S. Race St.

First on the agenda was rescheduling the Miami-Erie Canal photo shoot that was rained out last month. Saturday, September 9, was set for the date.

The plan is to rendezvous at the Deep Cut Historical Park just south of Spencerville on Ohio 66 at noon with your photo equipment and a sack lunch. Following lunch, we would possibly carpool and stop at significant places along the canal all the way to Memorial Park in St. Marys. Anyone in Van Wert wishing to hitch a ride to Deep Cut and on south should call or text Rex Dolby at 567.259.8951 to reserve a place. We will leave at 11:35 a.m.

Dolby reported that his documents go as far back as 1998 and show that the Photography Club helped with the fair’s photo exhibit that year. That will make 2017 our 20th consecutive year of helping with the exhibit. We will need members from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, to receive pictures; Monday, August 28, at 6 p.m. to assist the judge; Wednesday, August 30, through Monday, September 4, to host the show; and Tuesday, September 5, at 10 a.m. to take down pictures.

The club’s next regularly scheduled meeting will be on Thursday, September 14, at 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert.