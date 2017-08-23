Submitted information

Calvary K’Motion (Kids In Motion) is gearing up for another season of mid-week programming for preschoolers and elementary kids.

From September 6 through May 16, 6:30-7:45 p.m. weekly, kids from the community are invited to be a part of Calvary’s K’Motion, where each month a new theme challenges kids to apply Bible lessons to their everyday lives.

Every week, boys and girls will hear a Bible story through interactive teaching; will experience worship through high energy music and movement; will take the lesson to a new level through a creative, fun activity; and will connect to their peers and small group leaders through conversation and prayer.

Parents are asked to walk their children into the church and check them in to ensure safety.

Calvary is located at 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert. For more information, contact Children’s Ministry Director Carrie Pauquette at carrie@calvaryelife.org or visit www.calvaryelife.org.