Brent Kline, 45, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on June 14, 1972, the son of Charles Kline, who preceded him in death, and Frances Kline, who survives in Van Wert.

He is survived three sons, Tyler Robinson, Dustin Robinson, and Jacob Kline; a daughter, Tina Kline; one sister, Patricia (Troy) Kline, four half-brothers, Vince Kline, Paul (Juanita) Kline, Dave Knox, and Fred Anderson, three half-sisters, Eva Darlene Justice, Christina Quintero, and Stephanie Kline.

A half-brother, John Kline, also preceded him in death.

There will be no funeral services or visitation. Burial will be at a later date.

Preferred memorials: To the family for final expenses.

Arrangements were made by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.