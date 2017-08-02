Betty M. Schumm, 94, passed away Monday, July 31, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born March 23, 1923, in Van Wert, to Leo H. and Elizabeth L. (Roesner) Ross, who both preceded her in death. On November 1, 1947, she married Milton M. Schumm, who passed away September 24, 2009.

Mrs. Schumm is survived by two sons, David M. (Janet) Schumm of Bryan and Dennis W. (Linda) Schumm of Van Wert; one sister, Joanne (Glen) Rager of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Katie (Read) McFaddin of Portland, Oregon, Jonathan (Amy) Schumm of Sylvania, Lucas Schumm of Gahanna, and Bryn Schumm of Columbus; and three great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Nancy L. Schumm; and two sisters, Christina (John) Harrington and Jeanne (Donald) Germann, also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Schumm was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert, serving on many boards and committees. She served as church organist for Emmanuel Lutheran for 66 consecutive years, starting at the age of 13.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 5, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kirk Klingbeil officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation for Betty will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials in memory of Betty Schumm may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 705 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

